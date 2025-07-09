Ahmedabad Demolition: Four Dargahs, One Temple Demolished in Sarkhej Amid Heavy Police Deployment

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), along with local authorities, conducted a demolition drive in Sarkhej, a neighbourhood suburb of Ahmedabad city, under heavy police deployment on Tuesday night, July 8. During the drive, four dargahs and a temple were also demolished. According to the Gujarat Samachar news, religious structures were constructed on government land.

The demolition was part of an ongoing drive to clear illegal structures along key highways and main roads. The structures were obstructing the expansion work of the Sarkhej highway.

Visuals From Sarkhej

The action was taken under heavy police force to maintain law and order in the area and prevent untoward incidents during the demolition drive. The operation began late Tuesday night, under the supervision of civic and NHAI officials. According to information, trees obstructing the road were also cut. The drive was conducted to build a six-lane flyover, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already inaugurated. The upcoming Rs 1200 crore flyover project will connect Sarkhej to Narol.

The 10.63 km bridge is estimated to be completed by 2027. Due to local traffic on the highway from Vishala to Sarkhej, the national highway was being used, leading to traffic congestion. This bridge will help reduce that issue. A total of 16 lanes will be built, including a six lane elevated corridor and five land at-grade roads on both sides from Vishala to Sarkhej