Ahmedabad deploys 2,100 traffic personnel, 149 breath analyzers, 39 speed guns amidst Navratri celebrations

Ahmedabad, Oct 18 In response to escalating traffic congestion during the Navratri festival, the Ahmedabad city traffic police are amplifying their workforce.

An additional 600 personnel will be integrated into the present force, taking the total count to 2,100 members, including traffic police, home guards, and the Traffic Brigade Force.

Additionally, 149 breath analyzers and 39 speed guns will be operational during this period to pinpoint and penalise offenders, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The deployment would stretch from October 19 to 23, covering the remainder of the Navratri festival days.

The augmented force aims not only to ensure smoother traffic but also to nab rule violators more effectively.

All traffic personnel have been directed to don radium life-jackets and use light batons during night duties. They are also equipped with speed guns to monitor and penalise those indulging in reckless driving or stunts.

To further ensure the safety of festival-goers, especially women, a special task force named the 'She-Team' will collaborate with undercover local law enforcement officers.

