Ahmedabad Family Suicide: Auto Driver, Wife, and Three Children Found Dead

Five members of a family, including three children died by suicide at their rented home by consuming a poisonous liquid, on Sunday in Gujarat's capital city Ahmedabad. Police identified the deceased as 34-year-old auto rickshaw driver Vipul Kanji Waghela, his wife Sonal, and their children Kareena aged 11 years, Mayur and Princess, aged eight and five years respectively.

Originally from Dholka, the family's motive remains unclear and investigators are now working to uncover what led to the mass suicide.

Prima facie, it appeared that they died by suicide by consuming poison. Further probe was underway to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step, said Ahmedabad (rural) Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Jat.

“A man, his wife and their three children died by consuming poison at their rented accommodation in Bagodara. The man used to drive an auto-rickshaw for a living, and the exact reason behind the extreme step taken by the family is not immediately clear,” news wire PTI quoted SP Jat as saying. Police officials got to know about the incident around 2 am. The bodies of the deceased have been sent to a local hospital for post mortem.