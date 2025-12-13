Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out at Palladium Business Hub in Chandkheda

A massive fire broke out at Palladium Business Hub in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Saturday, December 13. The blaze was reported on the second floor of the commercial complex situated on New CG Road in the Chandkheda area. According to local media reports, four fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot.

Firefighting operations are currently underway. No injuries or cases of people being trapped have been reported so far. Flames were visible from a distance, triggering panic among people in the surrounding area.

Reports suggest fire broke out in a showroom located on the second floor of Palladium Business Hub. The shop owner has suffered heavy losses, as goods and merchandise inside the showroom were destroyed in the fire.