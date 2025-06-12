Ahmedabad flight disaster: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani declared dead

Ahmedabad, June 12 Senior BJP leader and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani died in the Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday, authorities said. He was 68.

Rupani was onboard Air India flight AI171, which was headed to London’s Gatwick Airport when it crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad. He was reportedly seated in business class seat 2D.

A seasoned politician, Rupani served as the 16th Chief Minister of Gujarat from August 2016 to September 2021. Known for his composed demeanour and firm administrative style, Rupani steered Gujarat through a critical phase of industrial growth and post-Covid recovery.

His governance emphasised investment, infrastructure, and social welfare schemes.

Born on August 2, 1956, in Rangoon (now Yangon) in then Burma, Rupani and his family migrated to Gujarat's Rajkot during the political turmoil in the Southeast Asian country. He completed his B.A. and L.L.B. from Saurashtra University, later becoming actively involved in the RSS and student politics through its student wing, the ABVP. Rupani began his political journey as a municipal corporator in Rajkot in 1987.

He served as Mayor of Rajkot from 1996 to 1997 and was elected to the Gujarat Assembly multiple times. His loyalty to the BJP and clean image made him a key figure in Gujarat politics, and in August 2016, he was chosen as the successor to Chief Minister Anandiben Patel, who had stepped down.

Rupani continued in office after the 2017 Assembly elections, helming the government during challenging times, including the Covid-19 pandemic and major industrial policy transitions. As CM, he was known for launching the "Digital Seva Setu" scheme to bridge digital gaps in rural areas and focused on improving water management through the "Sujalam Sufalam" Jal Abhiyan.

His tenure also saw the launch of the Gujarat Industrial Policy 2020 and initiatives for tribal upliftment. He stepped down from the CM post in September 2021, making way for Bhupendra Patel, as part of a party strategy to refresh leadership ahead of state elections. However, Rupani remained a key advisor and continued to be active in party affairs and public service.

Rupani was married to Anjali Rupani, a social worker and philanthropist. The couple has one son.

He was known for his soft-spoken nature, disciplined lifestyle, and strong spiritual grounding, often visiting temples and participating in religious and cultural events across Gujarat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor