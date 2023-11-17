Ahmedabad flight tickets shoot up to Rs 33,000 for Cricket World Cup final

Everyone wants to go to Ahmedabad, and the prices of flight tickets and hotel rooms are shooting up.As India stormed into the finals of the Cricket World Cup 2023, all eyes are now on Sunday, November 19, 2023, when India plays Australia at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. For a flight to Ahmedabad from Delhi, the fares range from 14,000 to Rs 39,000, while those between Mumbai and Ahmedabad Rs 10,000 to 32,000. The story is no different from Bengaluru with fares between Rs 26,999 to Rs 33,000, show various booking portals. The demand is also high to Vadodara, Ahmedabad’s neighbouring district from where one can reach Ahmedabad in around two hours by road. Fares have hit the roof on flights to Vadodara from Mumbai and Delhi.

IndiGo and Vistara have deployed one flight each between Mumbai and Ahmedabad for the two days. IndiGo has also added a flight on the Bengaluru-Ahmedabad sector along with the Hyderabad-Ahmedabad sector. More airlines could jump into the fray depending on how the seats are sold in the next few hours. Passengers are those who are still arranging tickets by all possible means. The lack of hotel rooms is another factor that gets added, and thus a few flights on Sunday morning could be added soon to help those who have tickets for the match but can’t find accommodation. With the Indian team having stormed into the title clash, airfares to the match city have just shot throught the roof. The upcoming 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final at in Ahmedabad promises to be a glittering affair, with numerous distinguished guests anticipated to attend the title clash between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Though an official confirmation is awaited, reports have claimed that PM Narendra Modi is likely to be the chief guest and former India captains MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev are also likely to grace the game. . Sunday's summit clash will be the rematch of the 2003 World Cup final where Australia won by 125 runs and lifted the coveted trophy for the third time.