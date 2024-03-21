Ahmedabad gearing up to ensure accessible LS voting for 30,730 PwDs

Ahmedabad, March 21 The Ahmedabad District Collectorate is making efforts to promote inclusivity for the 30,730 registered People with Disabilities (PwDs) or Divyang voters for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

With a total electorate of 60,39,145 including 31,33,284 men and 29,05,622 women, the city is gearing up to ensure accessible voting for everyone, sources said.

“Special arrangements are being made to help the voters in a hassle-free voting process,” sources added.

Ahmedabad, which spans five Lok Sabha constituencies and 21 Assembly seats, is focusing on improving facilities for Divyang voters following the Election Commission of India's guidelines.

The measures being taken by the local administration include home voting options, volunteer support, wheelchair accessibility at polling booths, and the Saksham App to streamline voting.

The demographic breakdown reveals 17,064 male and 13,662 female PwD voters across the city and district.

Notable Assembly areas include Ghatlodia, with 1,438 PwD voters, Ellis Bridge with 665 and Naranpura with 770, highlighting the diverse distribution and the focused efforts needed to ensure their active participation in the democratic process.

Ahmedabad District encompasses the Lok Sabha seats of Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Gandhinagar, Kheda and Surendranagar, spread over 21 Assembly constituencies.

Notably, the Viramgam Assembly constituency leads with 2,575 differently-abled voters, while Asarva records the fewest, with 541.

Sanand, Vejalpur, Vatva, and Danilimda each account for over 2,000 PwD electors. Additionally, Assembly constituencies like Ghatlodia, Nikol, Naroda, Amraiwadi, Jamalpur-Khadia, Maninagar, Sabarmati, Daskroi, Dholka, and Dhandhuka have more than 1,000 such voters.

Gujarat's 26 Lok Sabha seats are slated for single-phase voting on May 7.

