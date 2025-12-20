Ahmedabad gets its first ‘Make in India’ metro train

Gandhinagar, Dec 20 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has presented Ahmedabad with its first fully indigenously manufactured 'Make in India' metro train, a proud symbol of self-reliant India.

The Chief Minister visited the advanced facility of Titagarh Rail Systems near Kolkata, where he formally launched the coaches for the Ahmedabad Metro Rail.

He described this achievement as a significant boost to the 'Make in India' initiative and Atmanirbhar Bharat vision under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, calling it a moment of great pride for Gujarat.

These trains are being built entirely within the country at Titagarh Rail Systems Limited, using cutting-edge technology and resources.

Patel noted that the plant employs workers from many states, truly reflecting the Prime Minister's vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

He congratulated the team for their contribution. The new metro trains will help meet the rising demand and growing popularity of Ahmedabad's metro system, making public transport more convenient for citizens.

Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited (GMRCL) has ordered ten such trains from Titagarh. These additional trains will be needed once the 21-kilometre Phase-2 expansion is completed and new sections become operational soon.

Patel highlighted that Ahmedabad Metro currently carries over 1.6 lakh passengers daily, with ridership increasing by 30-40 per cent every year. Metro services will expand further in the coming days, and a new metro system is also set to start in Surat.

He pointed out that the special colours and designs on these high-quality stainless steel trains beautifully reflect Ahmedabad's culture and traditions. The first 'Make in India' train for Ahmedabad will soon reach the city after completing final testing and certification, and it will then begin serving passengers.

The remaining nine trains will be delivered gradually from the Titagarh plant over the next 5-6 months. Meeting global standards, these trains will be a source of pride for Gujarat.

Chief Minister Patel praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a visionary leader who plans for the future while focusing on the welfare of every citizen.

He emphasised the crucial role of infrastructure in national progress under PM Modi's guidance, noting record-breaking road construction, doubled airport numbers, and the success of semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains.

India's metro network has grown dramatically from 248 kilometres in 2014 to 1,013 kilometres in 2025. During his visit, Patel closely inspected the coaches and discussed their features in detail with senior engineers.

The engineers explained that the train includes advanced fire safety and security systems and is designed for fully automated, driverless operation under Grade of Automation 4 (GoA4).

Also present were Chief Minister's Chief Advisor Hasmukh Adhia, Advisor and GMRCL Managing Director SS Rathore, Titagarh Managing Director Umesh Chaudhary, and senior officials from both organisations.

Titagarh Rail Systems is producing next-generation Vande Bharat sleeper trains and metro coaches for cities including Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Surat, and Ahmedabad.

The company is also developing capabilities for high-speed trains and remains India's largest wagon manufacturer, besides building ships for the navy and specialised applications. This development strengthens Ahmedabad's modern public transport system and supports the city's growing mobility needs.

