Ahmedabad International Airport Resumes Flight Operations After Brief Halt; HM Amit Shah to Visit Air India Crash Site

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport has resumed its flight operations at 4.05 pm on Thursday, June 12, which was halted for more than 2 hours due to the Air India plane carrying 242 passengers were crashed during the take of near the airport and struck into the BJ Medical College and Hostel, where 20 medical students were present at the time of crash on the top floor of the hostel canteen.

According to the NDTV report, at least five students at the college hostel were killed in the crash. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, along with State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, will visit the crash site in Ahmedabad. Shah left for Ahmedabad from his residence.

"Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is now operational with limited flights. Passengers are requested to connect with the airlines for updated information," Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) spokes person said.

"Ahmedabad Airport is now available for flight operations from 16:05 IST onwards. Flight safety protocols are being followed with utmost care," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement. Authorities had earlier closed all roads leading to the airport and suspended services to ensure swift rescue operations. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, with multiple agencies involved.

Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, held a press conference to give details about the crashed Air India Boeing 787 plane to London.

Visuals From Crash Site

Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Relief operations are underway at the Air India Flight AI171 crash site

Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Locals have gathered at the crash site of Air India Flight AI171, and rescue operations are currently underway

Eyewitness Of Air India Plane Crash

Gujarat: Locals share the details about the tragic crash of London-bound Air India flight AI 171 near Ahmedabad Airport



A local says, "No one has any information yet. Nobody knows what exactly happened" pic.twitter.com/mmAv4PyoKD — IANS (@ians_india) June 12, 2025

Locals share the details about the tragic crash of London-bound Air India flight AI-171. "No one has any information yet. Nobody knows what exactly happened," said a local.

“Air India’s flight AI171 crashed this afternoon with a total of 242 people on board. Rescue operations are currently underway. We have held an emergency meeting. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are on their way to Ahmedabad. I am also heading to the crash site. It will take some time before we can confirm the exact number of casualties,” Murlidhar Mohol told reporters.