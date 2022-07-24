Ahmedabad man who murdered son, chopped up his body, arrested

Ahmedabad, July 24 In a shocking incident, a retired Transport Department official battered his son to death after an argument, chopped his body into pieces, and dumped them in different locations of Ahmedabad in the last four days, police said on Sunday.

Accused, Nilesh Joshi, was arrested from Rajasthan on Sunday morning.

Addressing the media, Joint Commissioner of Police, Prem Veer Singh, said: "Nilesh Joshi is a retired Inspector of the state transport service. His son, Swayam, was an alcoholic. The father-son duo had an argument over the latter's drinking problem on either Monday or Tuesday and in a fit of rage, he hit his son with a pestle on his head for at least seven to eight times and killed him."

Joshi then chalked out a plan to conceal his crime. Buying an electric cutter and plastic sacks, he cut up his son's body into three pieces, packed the first half in a sack and dumped it in Vasna area and the second half in Ellisbridge. However, the victim's head has not been found yet, the official added.

The accused, who had also planned to flee to Nepal, had boarded a Surat-Gorakhpur train. However, the police tracked him down when the train reached Rajasthan and nabbed him.

Joshi's wife lives with their daughter in Germany.

The police will produce him before the court and seek his custody to ascertain more details about the crime, including finding the location of the body's missing head.

