Ahmedabad NIA court: Two get jail in 2018 fake currency note case

New Delhi [India], May 17 : A special National Investigation Agency court in Gujarat's Ahmedabad has convicted two accused in a fake currency conspiracy case under which counterfeit notes were sought to be circulated in the state after being procured from West Bengal, the NIA said on Wednesday.

The accused were convicted on Tuesday following vigorous pursual of the trial in the case registered initially in 2018 by Gujarat Police.

One of the accused, Sanjaykumar Mohanbhai Devaliya of Gujarat's Junagadh, has been awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000 while the other, identified as Tahir, has been sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment alongwith Rs 10,000 fine.

The case was originally registered in 2018 by Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad on specific inputs shared by the NIA, which had later taken over the investigation. "Thorough professional and scientific investigations by the NIA had led to the arrest of the accused," said the NIA.

NIA investigations revealed that Sanjay kumar Devaliya had travelled by air to Kolkata and then to New Farakka Junction by train. "There, on October 17, 2018, he met Tahir and purchased the fake currency against genuine Indian currency of Rs 20,000. Sanjay Kumar was later arrested in Gujarat, who was in possession of the fake currency."

During the course of investigations, NIA recorded statements of witnesses and took voice samples of the accused, scrutinised mobile records, and collected other documentary evidence to unearth the conspiracy and gather prosecutable evidence, it said.

A chargesheet was filed against the accused and vigorous pursual of the trial over three years finally resulted in the conviction of two accused.

