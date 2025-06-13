Ahmedabad Plane Crash: 10 BJMC Students Dead and 24 Undergoing Treatment, Says FAIMA

A tragic aviation accident that took place in residential area of Ahmedabad has left everyone in shock. T Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, which was bound for London, crashed into the Ahmedabad-based BJ Medical College hostel. As per the reports the aircraft reportedly crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday. FAIMA Doctors Association on Friday stated that in this tragic accident almost 10 doctors died and 24 are injured and currently taking treatment in hospital.



On X account (formerly known as Twitter) FAIMA Doctors Association posted a update about the health condition of people present in BJ Medical College during the incident. In post they wrote, "As Per Dr Dhaval Gameti Vice President FAIMA & President JDA BJMC. As of now situation is under control and total 4 MBBS student of BJMC died & 6 relative of resident doctos died and total around 270 people died.



"24 student undergoing treatment right now," they added. The heart wrenching videos of the plane crashing into the medical college hostel mess are also circulating on social media platforms.

Reacting to the incident, the FAIMA Doctors Association on Thursday wrote on X, "We are deeply shocked about the news of AI , crashing in Ahmedabad. ! News have become more gruesome after finding out that flight had crushed in BJMC, Hostel & many MBBS students have also been injured!!!! We are monitoring the situation closely & are ready for any help!"

The Indian Medical Association Medical Students' Network (IMA-MSN) has expressed solidarity with medical students in Gujarat following the Ahmedabad tragedy, which claimed the lives of 249 passengers, including 50 medical students, with the toll potentially rising. In a letter to state MSN units, particularly those near Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra, the association conveyed its deepest condolences and unwavering support, emphasizing the national impact of the tragedy. The IMA-MSN urged units to mobilize resources, including financial contributions for relief, blood donation drives, and volunteers, and pledged its full support to coordinate and bolster ground-level initiatives. The communication underscored unity, compassion, and service, assuring affected students, volunteers, and families that the entire medical student network across India stands ready to assist.