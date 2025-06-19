Ahmedabad Plane Crash: 211 Victims Identified Through DNA Tests, 189 Bodies Handed Over to Their Families

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: A total of 211 victims have been identified through DNA testing and 189 bodies have been handed over to their families, officials said on Thursday. According to Dr. Rakesh Joshi, medical superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, DNA tests are being used to identify victims as many bodies were severely burned or damaged.

"Till Thursday morning, 211 DNA samples have been matched, and 189 bodies handed over to respective families," Ahmedabad Civil Hospital's medical superintendent Dr. Rakesh Joshi told reporters as quoted by PTI. Of the 189 victims, 142 were Indian nationals. The remaining included 32 British citizens, seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian. The remains of seven people who died on the ground have also been handed over to their families.

Read Also | Sunjay Kapur Funeral Today in Delhi: Final Rites at Lodhi Road Crematorium at 5 PM; Karisma Kapoor’s Children to Attend

The London-bound flight crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner struck a medical college complex in Ahmedabad at 1.39 p.m. The crash killed 241 passengers and crew members on board and 29 people on the ground. One passenger survived.