Ahmedabad Plane Crash: 99 Victims Identified via DNA So Far; 76 Bodies Handed Over to Their Families (VIDEO)

DNA samples of 119 victims from the Air India plane crash have matched with their family members so far, and 76 bodies have been handed over to their relatives, a senior official said on Monday. Civil Superintendent Dr Rakesh Joshi shared the update as efforts continue to identify the victims of the June 12 tragedy, which claimed 270 lives. Many of the bodies were either charred or severely damaged, requiring DNA testing for confirmation.

"So far, DNA samples of 119 deceased have matched with their relatives. Of these, 76 bodies have been handed over to the families. Eleven family members, who have lost more than one relative, are awaiting further reports. In 18 cases, the families have confirmed that they will inform us when they are ready to collect the bodies. Once the DNA match is confirmed, the bodies will be handed over as per the relatives' convenience," Dr Joshi said as quoted by IANS.

The London-bound flight crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner struck a medical college complex in Ahmedabad at 1.39 p.m. The crash killed 241 passengers and crew members on board and 29 people on the ground. One passenger survived.