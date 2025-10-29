Ahmedabad Plane Crash: ‘Absolutely Devastating,’ Says Air India CEO, Vows Continued Assistance for Families

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson described the June plane crash as a “devastating” incident for victims, their families, and the airline’s staff. Speaking at the Aviation India and South Asia 2025 conference in New Delhi, Wilson said the airline has been extending all possible support to those affected, including families, ground staff, and first responders. He added that the Tata Group-owned carrier has completed interim compensation for victims and is working toward final settlements. Wilson assured that the airline remains committed to helping everyone impacted as they navigate their recovery process.

Wilson noted that the interim investigation into the crash showed no technical fault in the aircraft, its engines, or Air India’s operational procedures. The fatal accident occurred on June 12, when a Boeing 787-8 aircraft operating flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 260 people, including 241 passengers. Calling it one of India’s worst aviation disasters, Wilson said the company awaits the final investigation report and will take corrective action if any learnings emerge.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) had earlier stated in its preliminary report that fuel supply to both engines was cut off within a second, triggering cockpit confusion moments after takeoff. Voice recordings revealed one pilot asking the other why he had shut off the engines, to which the second pilot denied doing so. Addressing concerns about the investigation’s transparency, Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu clarified on October 7 that there was “no manipulation or dirty business” in the AAIB probe, reaffirming the government’s commitment to a fair and transparent inquiry.