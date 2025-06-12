Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Aircraft Bound for London With 242 On Board Crashes Near Airport, Several Feared Dead (Watch Video)

Several people were feared dead after an Air India plane bound for London with 242 passengers on board crashed near Ahmedabad Airport in Gujarat on Thursday, June 12. Thick black smoke was seen rising from the crash site. Rescue teams have reached the spot. The incident occurred shortly after the plane took off from Ahmedabad Airport.

An Air India plane with 242 passengers onboard has crashed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, confirms the State Police Control Room



According to reports, the plane was en route from Ahmedabad to London and crashed near Meghaninagar, approximately 15 kilometres from the airport. Immediately after the crash, seven fire brigade vehicles reached the site and began firefighting operations.