Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Flight with 242 Onboard Goes Down, CM Bhupendra Patel Offers Condolences

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic crash of an Air India flight shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025. The aircraft, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, was en route to London Gatwick with over 240 individuals on board, including passengers and crew members. The plane crashed in the Meghani Nagar area, resulting in thick black smoke and triggering a large-scale emergency response .

In a statement, CM Patel conveyed, "I am deeply saddened by the accident of the Air India passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad. I have instructed the officials to take immediate rescue and relief operations in the accident and to make arrangements for immediate treatment of the injured passengers on a war footing." He further emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating that a "green corridor" would be arranged to expedite the transportation of the injured to medical facilities. Patel also assured that all necessary treatment arrangements would be prioritized at hospitals .

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been in contact with CM Patel, offering full support from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the central government for the ongoing rescue and relief operations .The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated a formal investigation into the cause of the crash, while emergency services continue to manage the aftermath of this devastating incident.

The Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also put out a statement, confirming the horrific crash. The copilot gave a mayday call to the Air Traffic Control (ATC). Thereafter, no response came from the aircraft. "There were 242 persons on board the aircraft consisting of 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew. The aircraft was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar and Captain Sumeet Sabharwal is a LTC with 8200 Hrs of experience. The copilot had 1100Hrs of flying experience. As per ATC, aircraft departed from Ahmadabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It gave a MAYDAY Call to ATC, but thereafter no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC. Aircraft Immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site," the DGCA added.