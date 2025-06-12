Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Roads Sealed, Emergency Teams Rushed as Thick Smoke Engulfs Area (Watch Video)

A major aviation tragedy struck Ahmedabad today when a commercial flight bound for London crashed shortly after takeoff, plummeting into a densely populated residential area near Dharpur in the Meghaninagar locality. According to initial reports, the aircraft was carrying 242 passengers at the time of the crash.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the plane losing altitude moments after takeoff, followed by a loud explosion and thick plumes of black smoke rising from the crash site. Emergency response was swift, with police and seven fire engines dispatched immediately to the scene. Authorities have cordoned off all access roads leading to the area as rescue operations are underway. The full extent of casualties and damage is not yet confirmed, but sources indicate that the impact in the residential zone may have led to significant loss of life and property.

