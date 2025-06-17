Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DNA of 163 Victims Matched So Far, 124 Bodies Handed Over to Families (Watch Video)

DNA tests have matched 163 victims of the Air India plane crash with their families and 124 bodies have been handed over, officials said Tuesday. Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Superintendent Dr. Rakesh Joshi said that by 5.45 p.m. Tuesday, the process of matching DNA samples had identified 163 victims. "Out of these, mortal remains of 124 deceased have been handed over to their families," he said. The identification process is being carried out at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Gandhinagar.

"Out of the remaining 39, the mortal remains of 21 deceased will be handed over to their families by morning. Mortal remains of two deceased are in the process of being handed over. 12 families are waiting for the results... Handing over of 4 dead bodies is on hold due to some legal issues. On the day of the crash, 71 injured people were admitted to the civil hospital. Out of them, 42 have been discharged. As of now, nine patients are admitted. Two people had passed away after they were admitted, " he added.

The London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed on June 12, just minutes after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The aircraft hit a hostel complex near the airport. The crash claimed the lives of 241 passengers and crew. Only one person survived.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among those killed. His funeral was held in Rajkot on Monday with full state honours. His son Rushabh Rupani performed the last rites in the presence of senior leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The lone survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, is a British national of Indian origin. He escaped through a gap near seat 11A. He told reporters that he crawled out of the wreckage just before the fire spread.