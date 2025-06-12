Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Gujarat Authorities Ask Kin of Air India Victims to Submit DNA Samples to Identify Bodies

The Gujarat government asked families of the victims to give DNA samples to identify the bodies of the Air India plane crash. Health Principal Secretary Dhananjay Dwivedi said that the city's civil hospital has made necessary arrangements to collect DNA samples from relatives of those who were killed in the tragedy.

DNA samples will be collected at Kasoti Bhavan, located within the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. Family members and relatives of the deceased, as well as close ones, including parents or children, are eligible to provide samples. The state administration urged relatives and close family members of the deceased to visit Kasoti Bhavan and submit DNA samples to facilitate timely identification.

"DNA testing arrangements have been made at B.J. Medical, so families and close ones of the flight passengers, especially their parents and children, are requested to submit their samples at the location. So that the victims are identified at the earliest. If relatives of the passengers and other injured who have been brought to the Civil Hospital have to make any inquiry, Civil Hospital Ahmedabad has issued two helpline numbers - 6357373831 and 6357373841. You can contact these numbers for any help," Dhananjay Dwivedi, Additional Chief Secretary, Gujarat Health and Family Welfare Department, said during the press conference on the Air India Plane crash.

Dhananjay Dwivedi, Additional Chief Secretary, Gujarat Health and Family Welfare Department

After the plane crash, the hospital released two emergency numbers for the assistance of the relatives of the deceased passengers. Emergency services were also established at the hospital's premises. The help line numbers are 6357373831 and 6357373841.

Dwivedi confirmed that the Air India flight AI171, en route to London with 232 passengers, crashed into the hostel and staff quarters of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital at around 1:40 PM.

"Ahmedabd Civil Hospital students' hostel, staff quarters and other residential areas are located in the area where the plane crashed. The residents of that area were also injured. About 50 injured people have been brought to Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad. They are being provided the best treatment. They are serious but stable," said Dwivedi.