Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Home Minister Amit Shah Speaks To Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Promises Central Assistance

A major aviation incident occurred today as Air India flight AI171, operating on the Ahmedabad–London Gatwick route, crashed shortly after takeoff, prompting a large-scale emergency response. The aircraft, which took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:17 PM, reportedly crashed from an altitude of 825 feet within minutes of leaving the runway. Visuals from the site show a thick plume of grey smoke billowing into the sky, with fire and rescue teams actively engaged in efforts to douse the flames and extract survivors.

Emergency services responded swiftly, with at least two dozen ambulances arriving at the scene. Several of the injured have already been transported to nearby hospitals. Access roads leading to the airport have been closed to facilitate rescue operations and ensure the safety of responders. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Gujarat’s Chief Minister, the state Home Minister, and the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner, assuring them of full Central government support and assistance in managing the crisis.

Air India released an initial statement on social media, confirming the incident:

“Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad–London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on airindia.com and our X handle.” While the cause of the crash is yet to be determined, aviation authorities and Air India officials are expected to launch a full-scale investigation. More updates will follow as the situation develops.