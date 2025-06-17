Ahmedabad Plane Crash: New Video Shows Students Jumping From Hostel Windows After Aircraft Hits Building (WATCH)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: A new video has surfaced from BJ Medical College days after the Air India plane crash that killed 241 people. The footage, now circulating on social media, shows students jumping out of the college building after the Boeing Dreamliner crashed into the campus.

The crash occurred on June 12 when the London-bound flight from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport lost engine power shortly after takeoff. The aircraft was carrying 230 passengers, 10 cabin crew members and two pilots.

The plane struck the mess building of the college, killing four medical students and five family members of resident doctors. More than 20 others were reportedly injured in the incident.

The new video is believed to be from the college hostel. It shows students trying to escape through balconies and windows. One student is seen using bedsheets tied together to climb down. Others are seen holding onto iron grills to lower themselves to safety.

Only one passenger survived the crash. Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, managed to escape through a space near seat 11A. He told the media he crawled out moments after the crash before fire engulfed the aircraft.