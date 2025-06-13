Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Newlywed 26-year-Old Man Dies 2 Days After Marriage in Air India Tragedy

The tragic plane crash in Gujarat's Ahmedabad has left entire country in shock. The crash resulted in the deaths of more than 242 people. Many stories related to the members who died in crash are coming in light. Some passengers were flying for first time, while some were going to London to meet their family. In this accident The Maheshwari family of Vadodara, who had celebrated a wedding just two days prior, saw their joy tragically cut short by an accident.

On June 10, Bhavik Maheshwari had a court marriage and on June 12 he died in Air India plane crash. Every year, he would take 15 days off to visit his family in Vadodara. This time too, Bhavik came to India. However, this time, the family insisted that he go to London only after getting married. Bhavik was already engaged, so with the consent of the family, he got married in court on June 10. Bhavik's trip to London for work after his wedding turned into tragedy. His wife's smiling goodbye was their last meet as minutes after his flight took off, news broke that Air India plane crashed. The family was devastated to learn Bhavik was on board; there were no survivors. The accident claimed 241 lives. The family struggles to accept his death, and his father's grief is inconsolable. Just two days prior, they had celebrated his wedding; now, a heavy silence fills their home.

265 people died in the plane crash

A plane going from Ahmedabad to London crashed in the Meghaninagar area. 265 people have died in this accident. Not only did the passengers lose their lives due to this accident, but their family's dreams, future and hopes have also been destroyed. Some have lost their sons, some their fathers and some their entire families in the accident. The families are mourning as those whose return they were waiting for will never return. There have also been people who died in this accident, who were flying for the first time and were going to London to fulfill their dreams. However, all of this remained unfulfilled.