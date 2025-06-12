Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Passengers Share Visuals From Inside Air India Flight Moments Before Tragedy

A tragic air disaster unfolded on Thursday afternoon as Air India flight AI-171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The aircraft, which was carrying 242 people, including 12 crew members, went down in the Meghaninagar area between 1 PM and 2 PM IST. As per official reports, there are no known survivors.

What adds a haunting layer to the tragedy is a social media post made by a passenger who had flown on the same aircraft just hours earlier on its Delhi-Ahmedabad leg. Akash Vatsa, a passenger on the incoming flight, took to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight a series of technical and service failures he experienced on board. His warnings, shared publicly two hours before the crash, are now gaining widespread attention.

“I was in the same damn flight 2 hours before it took off from AMD. I came in this from DEL-AMD. Noticed unusual things in the place,” Vatsa posted. In videos shared online, Vatsa claimed that the air conditioning on the aircraft was not functioning, leaving passengers visibly uncomfortable. “We are almost about to taxi ... but the AC is not working. So many people are using magazines as fans... Even the light is not working,” he is heard saying in the clip. Other complaints included malfunctioning TV screens, unresponsive cabin call buttons, and general disrepair inside the cabin. “Nothing in this flight is working... This is what you are providing... And as usual, that is why Air India is considered one of the worst airlines in the world,” Vatsa stated, also identifying the aircraft as a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

I was in the same damn flight 2 hours before it took off from AMD. I came in this from DEL-AMD. Noticed unusual things in the place.Made a video to tweet to @airindia i would want to give more details. Please contact me. @flyingbeast320@aajtak@ndtv@Boeing_In#planecrash#AI171pic.twitter.com/TymtFSFqJo — Akash Vatsa  (@akku92) June 12, 2025

Crash Details and Immediate Response

Flight AI-171 was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, with First Officer Clive Kundar assisting. The aircraft had reached an altitude of approximately 825 feet before it began a sudden and rapid descent, ultimately crashing in a densely populated area near the airport.

Among the 242 people onboard were:

169 Indian nationals

53 British nationals

7 Portuguese nationals

1 Canadian national

Air India has acknowledged the incident and is working closely with authorities including the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), all of whom have launched a full-scale investigation. A dedicated helpline (1800 5691 444) has been established for families of those onboard.

