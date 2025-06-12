Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Passengers Unrecognisable, Survivors In Critical Condition Say Civil Hospital Doctors

The Ahmedabad Civil hospital saw severely burnt bodies coming in, which were far beyond identification. Dr Pranjal Modi, director of the Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre, located in the hospital campus, told The Indian Express that even the survivors who were unconscious, had suffered severe burns. It is not yet clear whether the survivors are from the flight or from the site where the plane crashed. “Most of the patients (crash victims) are seriously injured… they are not identifiable, faces are burnt, their skin is burnt to a great extent… they are unconscious. Our priority is to help them survive”, said Dr Modi, who was attending to the families of the victims.

An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner (VT-ANB), operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick airport, crashed shortly after takeoff from on Thursday afternoon, with 242 people on board, including two pilots and 10 cabin crew members. 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian national were on board. Later in the evening, the police confirmed that all 242 passengers on board the aircraft had died in the crash. Reacting to the crash, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the incident has “stunned and saddened everyone”. Following the devasting crash of a London-bound Air India flight,

Western Railway has announced the operation of additional trains from Ahmedabad to help manage the travel disruption caused by the incident. As a result, flight operations at the airport were disrupted, prompting the railways to step in to support stranded passengers. Western Railway has also sent its Disaster Management Team, along with medical staff and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, to assist the Gujarat government and other agencies in ongoing rescue and relief efforts. "In response to the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash, the Disaster Management Team of Western Railway is actively extending full support in relief and rescue operations at the site while maintaining close coordination with the State," the railway said in a statement.