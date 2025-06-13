Ahmedabad Plane Crash: PM Modi Arrives at Civil Hospital To Meet Injured Passengers Of Air India Flight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Friday to meet with survivors and families affected by the devastating Air India Flight AI171 crash. The incident, which occurred on Thursday, resulted in the deaths of 241 people on board and at least 28 on the ground, making it one of India’s deadliest aviation disasters.

The crash took place shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, when the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner veered off course and collided with a medical college hostel in the Meghani Nagar area. Among the victims was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The sole survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a 40-year-old British national, was seated in seat 11A and is currently receiving treatment at a local hospital.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol, and Gujarat State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi. The group met with hospital staff and survivors, offering condolences and support. PM Modi is expected to visit the crash site to assess the ongoing relief and recovery operations.