Ahmedabad Plane Crash: PM Modi Reviews Situation as Several Feared Dead; Leaders Express Grief

In the aftermath of the tragic Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken immediate steps to assess the situation and coordinate the response. The Prime Minister personally spoke with Minister of Civil Aviation, Rammohan Naidu, to understand the details of the incident and the ongoing rescue efforts. Minister Naidu informed PM Modi that he is rushing to Ahmedabad to oversee the rescue and relief operations firsthand. Following this, the Prime Minister directed the Minister to ensure that all necessary support and resources are extended without delay to the affected area and victims. He also requested to be kept regularly updated on the progress of rescue and relief activities.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, along with all relevant agencies, has been placed on high alert. Coordinated efforts are underway to manage the crisis, provide immediate assistance, and mitigate the impact of the accident. Several politicians, influential leaders and celebrities react to the tragic plane crash. Stunned and profoundly shocked to know of the most tragic Air India plane crash at Ahmedabad today. It is a most sad news for all of us, even while we anxiously wait for survivors details and pray for survival of all. The crash during take- off of the London- bound plane has shaken and saddened me at my core said Mamata Banerjee.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha tweeted, "Utterly shocked and deeply saddened by the news of an Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad with several passengers onboard. Praying for everyone’s safety." Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tweets, "There should be an immediate clarification regarding the Ahmedabad plane crash so that all the doubts can be eliminated. Prayers for all passengers and crew members. Highest level rescue, relief and treatment should be provided." Arvind Kejriwal re-tweeted Manish Sisodia tweet, "Heartbreaking news from Ahmedabad. A passenger aircraft has crashed near a residential area during take-off. Images of smoke and devastation are deeply disturbing. My prayers for the safety of all the passengers. May God give strength to the affected families. " and wrote 'God bless everyone'.