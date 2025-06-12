Ahmedabad plane crash: PM Modi speaks to Civil Aviation Minister

New Delhi, June 12 A London-bound Air India flight carrying over 200 passengers crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, triggering a massive emergency response. The incident occurred near the Meghaninagar area of the city.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally spoke to the Minister of Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu, and took stock of the Air India flight crash incident in Ahmedabad.

The Minister informed the Prime Minister that he is rushing to Ahmedabad to oversee rescue and relief operations on the ground.

The Prime Minister has directed the Minister to ensure all necessary support is extended immediately and asked to be kept regularly updated on the situation.

All relevant agencies are on high alert, and coordinated efforts are underway.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu expressed deep shock over the crash. “Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on the highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action,” the minister posted on X.

He added that rescue teams had been rushed to the spot. “All efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are immediately provided. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families,” Kinjarapu said.

Rammohan Naidu, who was in Vijayawada attending the first anniversary events of the NDA Government, rushed to Ahmedabad immediately upon receiving news of the flight crash.

Treating the incident with utmost urgency, the Minister cut short his engagements and is now en route to personally oversee the situation on the ground. He is in constant contact with senior officials from DGCA, AAI, NDRF, and the Gujarat State administration to ensure a swift, coordinated response and support.

Rescue and medical teams are on site. Passenger safety and emergency response remain the highest priorities.

N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Air India, said, “With profound sorrow, I confirm that Air India flight AI 171 operating Ahmedabad-London-Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event.”

“At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted,” he added.

Further updates will be shared as we receive more verified information. An emergency centre has been activated, and a support team has been set up for families seeking information.

Dramatic visuals from the crash site showed thick plumes of grey smoke billowing into the sky, visible from several kilometres away, including parts of Vastrapur. Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic and confusion in the area as emergency sirens blared and local residents gathered at a distance.

Firefighters, local police, and emergency medical teams were among the first responders at the site. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been deployed to assist in rescue and relief operations.

Officials have not yet released details on the number of casualties or the cause of the crash. Authorities have urged the public to stay away from the area to allow emergency teams to carry out their work without hindrance.

