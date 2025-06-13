Ahmedabad Plane Crash: PM Narendra Modi Reviews Situation With Officials After Site Visit

Following the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with airport officials in Gujarat to examine the situation. The images depict Prime Minister Narendra Modi presiding over the meeting as the officials inform him of the mishap. A day after the AI-171 flight headed for London Gatwick crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad International Airport, PM Modi visited the site of the Air India airline tragedy in Ahmedabad early on Friday and assessed the ground situation. PM Modi wrote on X, "Visited the crash site in Ahmedabad today. The scene of devastation is saddening. Met officials and teams are working tirelessly in the aftermath. Our thoughts remain with those who lost their loved ones in this unimaginable tragedy."

Chaired a review meeting at Ahmedabad Airport with top authorities. pic.twitter.com/w2ADg9AqCB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2025

After arriving in the city this morning, the prime minister visited the scene of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash, which claimed the lives of 242 passengers and crew. Officials briefed him on the situation. PM Modi was accompanied on his visit by State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, and other officials. After that, PM Modi went to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to speak with the accident victims.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had previously met and exchanged comprehensive information regarding the entire affair. Shah claimed that due of the tremendous temperature brought on by the over 125,000 litres of fuel burned inside the aircraft, there was no prospect of saving anyone in the crash of the Air India flight headed for London.

Shah offered his sympathies to the families of the deceased and stated that only following DNA testing will the precise number of dead be formally disclosed. Amit Shah said that almost 1000 DNA tests have been done to verify identity.