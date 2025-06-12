Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Political Leaders Express Shock After London-Bound Flight With 242 Onboard Crashes During Takeoff

A major aviation accident took place in Ahmedabad today (Thursday) morning when a London bound flight crashed in the residential area shortly after taking off in Dharpur in the Meghaninagar locality. As per the reports, this was a commercial flight, and it was carrying 242 passengers at the time of the crash. Following the accident, a layer of thick smoke surrounded the area, leading authorities to cordon off all access roads leading to the area as rescue operations are underway.

The extent of casualties and damage is not yet confirmed, but sources indicate that the impact in the residential zone may have led to significant loss of life and property. Following the accident the political leaders expressed shocked and sadness about the incident.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel tweets, "I am deeply saddened by the accident of the Air India passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad. I have instructed the officials to take immediate rescue and relief operations in the accident and to make arrangements for immediate treatment of the injured passengers on a war footing. I have also instructed to arrange a green corridor to take the injured passengers for treatment and to ensure all the treatment arrangements in the hospital on priority. The Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to me and assured full support of the NDRF teams and the Central Government for the rescue and relief operations in this plane crash."

AAP MP Raghav Chadha tweets, "Utterly shocked and deeply saddened by the news of an Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad with several passengers onboard. Praying for everyone’s safety."

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu tweets, "Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families"

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tweets, "There should be an immediate clarification regarding the Ahmedabad plane crash so that all the doubts can be eliminated. Prayers for all passengers and crew members. Highest level rescue, relief and treatment should be provided."

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tweets, "Stunned and profoundly shocked to know of the most tragic Air India plane crash at Ahmedabad today. It is a most sad news for all of us and I convey my condolences to victim families, even while we anxiously wait for survivors details and pray for survival of all. The crash during take-off of the London-bound plane has shaken and saddened me at my core. While we do not know exact figures, media reports indicate that there were 242 passengers in the plane. I am praying to God at this moment."

Arvind Kejriwal re-tweeted Manish Sisodia tweet, "Heartbreaking news from Ahmedabad. A passenger aircraft has crashed near a residential area during take-off. Images of smoke and devastation are deeply disturbing. My prayers for the safety of all the passengers. May God give strength to the affected families. " and wrote 'God bless everyone'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Minister of Civil Aviation, Rammohan Naidu, and took stock of the Air India flight crash incident in Ahmedabad. The Minister informed the Prime Minister that he is rushing to Ahmedabad to oversee rescue and relief operations on the ground. The Prime Minister has directed the Minister to ensure all necessary support is extended immediately and asked to be kept regularly updated on the situation. All relevant agencies are on high alert, and coordinated efforts are underway: Office of Rammohan Naidu.