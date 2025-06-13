Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Western Railway Launches Special Superfast Trains to Mumbai and Delhi Amid Air Travel Disruptions

In response to the widespread disruption in air travel caused by the recent Ahmedabad Place Crash, Western Railway (WR) has announced the launch of two Superfast Special Trains to provide alternative travel options and ease the burden on stranded passengers.

The temporary services will connect Ahmedabad with two of the country's busiest metropolitan hubs—Mumbai and Delhi—on a special fare basis. According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, these trains are being introduced to support increased demand and ensure continued passenger mobility during the ongoing crisis.

Ahmedabad–Mumbai Central Superfast Special

This special service will operate two trips:

Outbound: Departing Ahmedabad on Thursday at 11:55 PM, arriving at Mumbai Central by 8:10 AM the following day.

Return: Leaving Mumbai Central on Friday at 11:10 AM, reaching Ahmedabad by 7:30 PM the same day.

The train will halt at Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi, and Borivali in both directions. It offers travel in AC 3-Tier and AC Chair Car coaches.

Ahmedabad–Delhi Junction Superfast Special

The Ahmedabad–Delhi service will run as follows:

Outbound: Departure from Ahmedabad on Thursday at 11:45 PM, arriving at Delhi Junction by 2:30 PM the next day.

Return: Leaving Delhi Junction on Friday at 5:30 PM, with arrival in Ahmedabad scheduled for 8:30 AM the following morning.

This train will make intermediate stops at Mahesana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Marwar Junction, Ajmer, Jaipur, Alwar, Rewari, Gurgaon, and Delhi Cantt. It will feature AC 3-Tier accommodation.

Booking and Information

Reservations for both special services are now open. Tickets can be purchased via all Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters or through the IRCTC website. For detailed information on timings, halts, and coach compositions, passengers are advised to visit the official railway enquiry portal: www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

These temporary measures aim to provide immediate relief to travelers while normal air operations in and out of Ahmedabad remain under restoration.