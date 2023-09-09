Ahmedabad police arrest one from J'khand for duping vehicle owners through fake e-challan link

Ahmedabad, Sep 9 The Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Friday arrested a suspect from Jharkhand who was part of a criminal syndicate responsible for illicitly extracting e-memo fines from countless vehicle owners, falsely claiming to represent the Ahmedabad Traffic Police.

The accused operated a counterfeit website, masquerading as a government platform, to deceive victims into making payments under the guise of e-challans.

Providing insights into the case, ACP Bharat Patel said: "As part of the Smart City project, Ahmedabad Police has deployed CCTV cameras that capture images of traffic violations, which are then transmitted to the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

Subsequently, Ahmedabad Police issues traffic challans. However, the arrested suspect and his accomplices posed as traffic police officers to identify individuals who had committed traffic violations.

The suspects' modus operandi involved visiting an official government website, randomly inputting vehicle numbers from the GJ01 and GJ27 series.

They leveraged these numbers on an insurance company's website to access vehicle owner and violator information, available through the Sundaram Finance Company's insurance portal.

Armed with this data, the suspects would contact traffic rule violators, impersonating Ahmedabad Traffic Police and demanding payment for purported fines.

Victims initially fell prey to the scam, believing the calls to be genuine, only to discover later that they had been duped, Patel explained.

Following a thorough investigation, the Ahmedabad City Crime Branch filed a case against Sudhanshu, a.k.a. Chiku Mishra, hailing from Deoghar District in Jharkhand.

Sudhanshu and his associates orchestrated scams targeting numerous traffic violators.

Additional individuals implicated in the scheme, known as Rajesh and Saptam Kumar, are based in Kolkata.

Thus far, the investigation has identified fraudulent activities within Gujarat.

However, as the inquiry unfolds, instances from various states may emerge.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor