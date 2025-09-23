Ahmedabad Police Inspector Vanraj Manjaria Dies of Rabies After Being Scratched by Pet Dog’s Nail

Ahmedabad police inspector (PI), who was posted to the City Police Control Room, has tragically passed away after being diagnosed with rabies from his pet dog. The deceased PI has been identified as Vanraj Manjaria. Some time ago, his pet dog scratched him with its nail, which led to a rabies infection. He was admitted to KD Hospital in Ahmedabad for treatment but sadly passed away during treatment.

Manjaria did not treat the injuries and had not taken precautions after the nail scratch from his pet because it is widely believed that a person contracts rabies only after a dog bite and not a scratch. Rabies is caused by a virus from the Lyssavirus genus following a bite or scratch by a stray. The virus attacks the brain and nerves, and symptoms include fever, anxiety, confusion, difficulty swallowing, or hallucinations.

Also Read | What to Do Immediately After a Dog Bite? Rabies Prevention Tips You Can’t Ignore.

The incident has become a major talking point in the city. His death has not only spread grief in his family but also created an atmosphere of mourning in the police force.

Health experts stress that this incident is a red alert for all pet owners. It is crucial to ensure pets are vaccinated against rabies. Moreover, if scratched or bitten by any animal—even by its nail—immediate medical consultation and proper treatment are necessary to prevent such tragedies.

A Lancet study revealed earlier this year that at least 5,726 people die from the disease across the country every year, making it one of the leading nations in the world for rabies fatalities.