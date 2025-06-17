Ahmedabad: Portion of Dilapidated Building Collapses in Dudheshwar; 16 Rescued Safely by Fire Brigade (Watch)

A portion of a dilapidated three-storey residential structure in Ahmedabad's Dudheshwar area of Shahibaug collapsed on Tuesday, June 17, prompting a rapid and efficient rescue response from the Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES).

The building, classified as ground plus three with a tin shed on the third floor, had visible cracks and structural vulnerabilities. The incident occurred when part of the terrace and stairway gave way, damaging sections of the second-floor lobby. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, as the fire brigade swiftly evacuated the residents.

According to fire officials from the Shahpur Fire Station, eight individuals were initially rescued, and efforts were underway to evacuate the remaining eight, who were subsequently brought to safety in a well-coordinated operation.

Officials stated that the building had been structurally fragile for some time, and local authorities had previously been notified of its unsafe status. The AMC is expected to begin a structural inspection and potential demolition of the remaining parts of the building to prevent further risk. Authorities have urged citizens living in similarly old structures to report visible signs of damage to local ward offices, especially with the monsoon approaching.