Ahmedabad Rains: Heavy Showers Continue for Second Day, Submerging Underpasses and Snarling Traffic as AMC Races to Drain Water (Watch Video)

Ahmedabad is flooded in various areas due to the ongoing rain that started after 1 am on Wednesday. Water that had gathered in some places remained undrained by Thursday morning, four hours after the rain stopped, which caused significant disruption to commuters who had to leave early. It started to pour down again by dawn in a number of locations, which made matters worse. The city received an average of 3 inches of rain during the past 24 hours, according to data made public by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). Rainfall was heaviest in Viratnagar and Odhav, with an average of 3 inches in the eastern zone. Waterlogging near Laxmi Lake in the Vatva area of Ahmedabad caused inconvenience to local residents.

In Ahmedabad, heavy rain from 2 am to 4 am caused significant waterlogging in a number of underpasses. Officials from the Municipal Corporation are working hard to remove the water and allow traffic to flow freely again in the impacted regions.

On average, 2.71 inches fell in the western zone and 1.87 inches in the south-west zone. 3.16 inches was the highest recorded in the central zone, followed by 3.09 inches in the north zone and 2.95 inches in the south zone.

Many areas have been flooded due to heavy rain. Due to an unresolved, long-standing problem with inadequate drainage, one to two feet of water accumulated overnight in Sterling City of Bopal. Due to the presence of a school and a TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) testing facility in the area, students have to wade through flooded streets when they arrive in the morning. This caused a great deal of trouble and annoyance for both parents and students.