Ahmedabad Road Accident: Speeding Car Collides With Auto Rickshaw and Scooter; Disturbing Footage Emerges

A terrifying incident caught on camera in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, were a speeding car coming from wrong direction hit the auto-rickshaw driver and then into a scooter. This incident occurred on Monday, December 29, 2025 and CCTV footage of this incident has surfaced online. According to FPJ reports this accident occurred at Narayanpura Bhavin roundabout.

Footage shows a white-coloured car coming from wrong way first hit a scooter flunking rider into the air. Later it hit an autorickshaw changing its direction. This accident was so uncertain that every one was in shock after seeing this. Due to impact of collusion rider reportedly sustained severe injuries. Following the collision, car driver also stopped the vehicle and came out of it. It's unclear how many autorickshaw passengers there were and if any were injured.

In Mumbai, on Tuesday, A major road accident on Coastal Road creating panic among commuters after a driver lost control of his vehicle, triggering a collision involving three cars. The crash occurred on the northbound carriageway near the Naman Building in Worli and involved a Mercedes car and two taxi cabs. The impact caused significant damage to all three vehicles and left multiple occupants injured.

According to officials, the taxi driver suffered minor injuries, while a passenger travelling in the Mercedes sustained a left shoulder injury and was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital for medical treatment. Other passengers were also reported to have sustained injuries, though none were said to be life-threatening. Emergency response teams quickly reached the scene and began rescue and clearance operations.