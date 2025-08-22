Ahmedabad school faces criminal case as Class 10 student's murder sparks outrage

Ahmedabad, Aug 22 A shocking incident at Seventh Day Adventist High School in Khokhra, Ahmedabad, has left the city in grief and anger after a Class 10 student was fatally stabbed by a fellow student. The tragedy sparked massive protests outside the school, where thousands of people -- including the victim’s family, members of the Sindhi community, parents, and Hindu organisations -- gathered demanding justice.

The crime branch has now booked the school and its principal, Dr. G. Immanuel, for negligence. According to investigators, the school administration failed to inform police about the stabbing and delayed notifying the victim’s family.

A separate FIR has been lodged against the school under Sections 211 and 239, holding it accountable for lapses that may have contributed to the student’s death. Probe findings revealed serious negligence -- the injured boy was left bleeding for nearly 38 minutes without medical aid.

Despite having vehicles on campus, the school did not arrange immediate transport to a hospital, nor did it provide first aid.

Authorities allege the school ignored repeated clashes between the accused and the victim in the weeks leading up to the attack, despite clear warnings of escalating violence.

The fatal assault was reportedly an act of revenge. The accused student, holding a grudge after a previous altercation, gathered 7–8 peers after school hours and attacked the victim with a knife.

The boy was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Two juveniles have so far been detained in the case.

The spotlight has now turned to Dr. Immanuel, the school’s principal and also president of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

Parents allege he ignored repeated complaints of bullying and violence within the school. Seventh Day Adventist School is run by the Ashlock Trust under the global Seventh-day Adventist Church organization, which operates thousands of schools and colleges worldwide.

The murder has raised serious questions about student safety, school accountability, and the role of administrators in preventing violence on campus.

