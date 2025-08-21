Ahmedabad School Stabbing: Class 10 Student Killed by Class 7 Boys, Instagram Chat Reveals Accused’s Confession

A shocking incident in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, has created chaos after a Class 10 student was stabbed to death by students of Class 7. What began as a minor quarrel turned violent when the younger students attacked the senior boy with a knife, fatally injuring him. The death of the Class 10 student triggered outrage across the city. The victim belongs to the Sindhi Community. Soon after the news spread, nearly 2,000 enraged people surrounded the school and vandalized the premises. Police have since arrested the accused students. Meanwhile, Instagram chats of one of the accused have surfaced, where he admitted to carrying out the stabbing. In the chats, it was revealed that he was enraged and attacked the victim as they were having a verbal argument.

The incident took place on Tuesday at a private school in Ahmedabad, when the Class 10 student was allegedly attacked by his own school juniors from Class 7 following a dispute. The injured boy sustained severe abdominal wounds and was rushed to a private hospital in Maninagar. However, due to excessive bleeding, doctors were unable to save him. On Wednesday morning, upon hearing the news of his death, members of the Sindhi community, along with activists from Bajrang Dal, VHP, and ABVP, gathered at the school. They vandalized vehicles parked outside, stormed inside the campus, and even assaulted the principal and other staff members.

According to the preliminary police investigation, chats between the accused student and his friend revealed a clear confession of the crime. In the conversation, the accused admitted stabbing the Class 10 student and even explained his motive. He said that a quarrel had occurred between them a few days earlier, and to take revenge, he brought a knife hidden with him on Tuesday. As soon as school ended, he attacked the victim. The leaked chats further showed his casual admission of guilt, with his friend even scolding him, saying he could have simply beaten the boy instead of killing him.

Also Read: Ahmedabad: Class 10 Student Stabbed to Death by Junior; Parents Vandalise Seventh-Day Adventist School (Watch Video)

Chats of the Accused and His Friend:

Friend: Bro, did you do something today?

Accused: Yes.

Friend: Did you stab someone?

Accused: Who told you? And who was it?

Friend: Call me for a minute.

Accused: No, no. I’m with my brother. He doesn’t know what happened today.

Friend: He (the victim) is dead.

Accused: Tell him that I killed him. He knows me, tell him right now.

Friend: But what actually happened?

Accused: He (the victim) asked me, “Who are you and what will you do?”

Friend: ###### For this, you can’t stab someone. You could have just beaten him up; you didn’t have to kill him.

Accused: What’s done is done.

Friend: Take care of yourself. Disappear for some time. Delete these chats.

Accused: Okay.

Police confirmed that the victim died during treatment after being attacked by another student of the same school. The accused, who belongs to another community, has been taken into custody. However, the situation escalated when angry relatives of the deceased and locals barged into the school premises, damaging property and sparking further unrest.