Ahmedabad set to welcome PM Modi, women reach venue with 'sindoor' boxes 

Ahmedabad, Aug 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone as well as inaugurate multiple projects worth more than 5,400 crore during his two-day visit to Gujarat, starting late on Monday.

PM Modi's visit to his home state will begin with a three-km roadshow in Ahmedabad, from Naroda to Nikol.

There is a lot of enthusiasm and excitement among the local residents, his supporters, well-wishers as well as the party workers.

Many women supporters are also reaching the event venue in Nikol, where PM Modi will launch projects and also expected to address the large public gathering.

The large turnout of women audience at the venue, along with their vermillion boxes, shows their unwavering support in PM Modi's decisive leadership, particularly 'Operation Sindoor', which saw Indian forces destroying and dismantling terror bases and safe havens across the border.

Women, particularly the newly-married ones, are being welcomed at the venue in a unique way.

They are being provided with a box of vermillion, indicating its significance in their lives and also how the Prime Minister's bold leadership remains centered around protecting and safeguarding them, from all dangers.

Haley Shastri, a local resident, said that the common people are very happy and excited ahead of PM Modi's visit to Ahmedabad -- his second to Gujarat after 'Operation Sindoor'.

"The atmosphere is no less than a festival. The city has been decorated to give him a warm welcome," she added.

Kailash Ben said that the Prime Minister is the first leader to protect the 'sindoor' of the mothers and sisters of the country.

"I have brought a box of 'sindoor' here. Women are entering the rally after applying this 'sindoor'. All the sisters are very excited," she added.

According to Gujarat government spokesperson Rushikesh Patel, about one lakh people are expected to gather along the roadshow route and at the event venue in Nikol, where PM Modi is set to launch a slew of projects.

