Ahmedabad to host ‘Dak Adalat’ for time-bound redressal of postal grievances

Ahmedabad, Dec 15 In a move aimed at strengthening customer grievance redressal and improving service delivery, the Ahmedabad City Postal Division will organise a special ‘Dak Adalat’ to address complaints related to postal services.

The initiative is being convened by the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Ahmedabad City Division, and will be held on December 30, 2024, at 11:00 am at the office of the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Ahmedabad–380009.

The December edition of the Dak Adalat is designed to provide postal service user with a direct platform to present their grievances before the departmental head.

During the proceedings, complaints will be heard personally by the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, with an emphasis on ensuring effective and time-bound resolution.

Customers can submit grievances related to postal services, money orders and signature-based savings schemes. Complaints must be addressed to the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices (Ahmedabad City), First Floor, Navrangpura Head Post Office Building, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad–380009. The last date for submission of complaints has been fixed as December 24, 2024.

Complaints received after this date will not be taken up during the Dak Adalat. Postal authorities have urged complainants to present their issues clearly, concisely and courteously. It has also been clarified that only complaints about post offices within

Ahmedabad city limits will be considered, while policy-related matters will remain outside the purview of the Dak Adalat. Gujarat has institutionalised a strong and time-bound grievance redressal mechanism under the Chief Minister’s leadership, making citizen feedback a core part of governance.

Through platforms such as the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) grievance system, online portals, helplines and regular review meetings, complaints received from citizens are digitally tracked, assigned to concerned departments and monitored until resolution.

Fixed timelines, accountability of officers and periodic audits ensure that grievances related to public services, infrastructure, welfare schemes and administration are addressed transparently and efficiently.

This structured approach has strengthened public trust, improved service delivery and reinforced Gujarat’s image as a state that prioritises responsive and citizen-centric governance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor