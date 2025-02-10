Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway Accident: Couple Dies, 2 Children Injured After Car Collides With Truck in Gujarat (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 10, 2025 10:34 AM2025-02-10T10:34:54+5:302025-02-10T10:35:48+5:30
A couple were killed, and their two children were seriously injured after the car they were travelling met with ...
A couple were killed, and their two children were seriously injured after the car they were travelling met with an accident on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway in Gujarat in the early hours of Monday, February 10. According to the news agency ANI, the four-wheeler collided with a truck, resulting in the deaths of husband and wife, said Safin Hasan, DCP Traffic Ahmedabad.
Visuals From Accident Site
#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: A couple died and their two children were injured after their car collided with a truck on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway: Safin Hasan, DCP Traffic Ahmedabad— ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2025
(Source: Safin Hasan, DCP Traffic Ahmedabad) pic.twitter.com/ZjVURd0tld
A similar tragedy occurred on the Tharad National Highway in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district on Sunday. A truck loaded with sand reportedly overturned, claiming four lives, among which three were women and one was a child.
The incident took place when they were busy with road construction work along the roadside. A rescue operation was immediately initiated and the dead bodies of the victims were retrieved using a JCB machine.