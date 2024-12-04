Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway Accident: Three Killed, 2 Injured in Car and Truck Collision Near Nadiad (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 4, 2024 08:11 AM

Three were killed, and two others were injured in a collision between a truck and a car on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway near Nadiad on Tuesday night, December 3. Local police rushed to the accident spot after receiving the information and shifted injured persons to the nearby hospital for treatment.

Visuals From Accident Site

Tags :AhmedabadVadodaragujaratroad accident