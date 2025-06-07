Ahmedabad: Wanted Criminal Threatens to Jump From 5th Floor to Escape Police; Video of Dramatic Standoff Goes Viral

Ahmedabad police arrested Abhishek Tomar, known as Shooter AK-47, after a tense standoff in a multi-storey building in Odhav area. A video of the incident showing the criminal threatening to jump went viral on social media. When police arrived to arrest him, Tomar panicked and tried to escape. He climbed out of the flat’s kitchen window and descended to the ledge outside. Police reached the window and also climbed down with the help of ropes to persuade him to come down.

Tomar threatened to jump from the ledge if the police came near him. He told officers he would jump if they tried to catch him. Police then stepped back and called the fire brigade. A safety net was set up below to prevent any injury if Tomar jumped. Seeing the safety net, Tomar lost his option to threaten. Police took advantage of this and arrested him by handcuffing him. The incident attracted a large crowd. Many people recorded the event on their phones. The video is now circulating widely on social media.

According to Ahmedabad Crime Branch officials, Tomar was wanted in multiple criminal cases and had been on the run for a long time. After receiving a tip-off, police reached Flat No. 505 in Shivam Housing Society where Tomar was hiding. When officers arrived, the door was locked from inside. Police broke open the door and entered the flat. Meanwhile, Tomar escaped through the kitchen window to the ledge outside. Police quickly followed and controlled the situation. Tomar’s arrest ends a long search for the accused, who was considered dangerous and active in many serious crimes.