Ahmedabad youth caught firing shots near police station, under probe
By IANS | Published: August 16, 2023 08:33 AM 2023-08-16T08:33:32+5:30 2023-08-16T08:35:03+5:30
Ahmedabad, August 16 A youth was apprehended in Ahmedabad for firing a revolver near a police station, the ...
Ahmedabad, August 16 A youth was apprehended in Ahmedabad for firing a revolver near a police station, the police said, adding that an investigation is currently underway.
The incident occurred on Tuesday night at a busy area near the Maninagar police station.
According to information, the youth fired three shots after which he was caught by the locals and handed over to the police.
A video has also gone viral on social media of the incident, in which the accused wearing a white shirt and jeans can be running with the revolver in his hand while people are chasing him.
The Maninagar police are investigating the matter.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app