AI 171 crash preliminary report has found no mechanical or maintenance faults: Air India CEO

New Delhi, July 14 Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has, in an internal mail to the airline’s staff, stated that the Preliminary Report into the Boeing Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad has found no mechanical or maintenance issues with the aircraft or engines, and that all mandatory maintenance tasks had been completed.

“There was no issue with the quality of fuel and no abnormality with the take-off roll. The pilots had passed their mandatory pre-flight breathalyser and there were no observations pertaining to their medical status,” the letter, seen by IANS, further states.

Wilson has also said that the report into the AI171 crash “has identified no cause nor made any recommendations, so I urge everyone to avoid drawing premature conclusions as the investigation is far from over.”

He said the airline will continue to co-operate with the investigators to ensure they have everything they need to conduct a thorough and comprehensive enquiry.

“Until a final report or cause is tabled, there will no doubt be new rounds of speculation and more sensational headlines. We must nevertheless remain focused on our task and be true to the values that have powered Air India’s transformation journey over the past three years -- integrity, excellence, customer focus, innovation and teamwork,” Wilson said in the letter.

The Air India CEO has pointed out that the airline’s top priorities are: “standing by the bereaved and those injured, working together as a team, and delivering a safe and reliable air travel experience to our customers around the world.”

He has also said in the letter that the Preliminary Report marked the point at which Air India, along with the world, began receiving additional details about what took place. “Unsurprisingly, it provided both greater clarity and opened additional questions,” he remarked.

This also triggered a new round of speculation in the media, and over the past 30 days, there has been an ongoing cycle of theories, allegations, rumours and sensational headlines, many of which have later been disproven, Wilson added.

