AI, 5G & sustainability-powered next-gen fishing harbours to position Gujarat as global maritime hub

Gandhinagar, Dec 8 Gujarat is spearheading a new era of "smart blue harbours" built on artificial intelligence (AI), 5G connectivity and sustainable infrastructure -- an approach set to redefine India's maritime economy and strengthen the state's position as a global coastal powerhouse, officials said on Monday.

These next-generation fishing harbours are no longer passive docking points; they are engines of livelihood, export growth, community development and a resilient blue economy.

This shift gains national momentum with a major policy move by the Union government.

The Department of Fisheries, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation have signed a strategic partnership to launch a Technical Cooperation Programme.

Under this initiative, world-class blue harbours will be piloted at Jakhau in Gujarat, Vanakbara in Diu and Karaikal in Puducherry -- creating templates for sustainable, tech-enabled fisheries development across the country.

India is pushing this transformation further through the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), which has allocated Rs 452.32 crore to fast-track integrated fisheries infrastructure.

Jakhau -- one of Gujarat's most significant fisheries hubs on the state's western coast -- is already witnessing extensive modernisation.

Managed by the Commissioner of Fisheries, the harbour is being strengthened with advanced landing facilities, repair systems, cold-chain networks and upgraded jetty operations.

The improvements under the Blue Revolution initiative are expected to boost operational efficiency, improve livelihoods and reinforce the state's long-term vision for sustainable marine development.

The upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC), scheduled for mid-January 2026 in Rajkot, will spotlight the coastal and fisheries strengths of Kutch and Saurashtra.

The conference will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, technology specialists and key stakeholders to explore emerging trends such as AI-driven marine solutions, 5G-enabled monitoring of fishing fleets, sustainable harvesting practices, global best standards and new investment opportunities.

As Gujarat positions itself at the forefront of India's blue economy, the state's smart harbour model -- built on technology, innovation and social inclusion -- is expected to guide national strategy, bolster food security and elevate India's presence in the global seafood market.

