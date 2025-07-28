AI, Drones and Sensors-to-Shooters: Army charts future warfare in the Himalayas

Gangtok, July 28 Considering the modern battlefield and to act fast to achieve success, the Indian Army held ‘Exercise Divya Drishti’ in Sikkim, officials said on Monday.

Defence Spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that on the modern battlefield, the ability to see more, understand quickly, and act fast decides success.

“To meet this need, the Indian Army recently conducted ‘Exercise Divya Drishti’. The exercise conducted in the high altitude areas of East Sikkim, tested new technologies designed to improve battlefield awareness, real-time surveillance and quick decision-making,” he said.

Troops from Trishakti Corps used a mix of ground-based systems and aerial platforms, including Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and drones, to carry out realistic scenarios.

The spokesperson said that a key highlight was the use of AI-enabled sensors linked with advanced communication systems.

This setup ensured smooth and secure data flow between command centres, improving situational awareness and enabling faster, better decisions, creating a strong sensor-to-shooter link, he pointed out.

Lt Gen Rakesh Kapoor, Deputy Chief of Army Staff, reviewed the exercise and its outcomes on behalf of Army headquarters.

“Exercise Divya Drishti has been a great success. We tested cutting-edge technologies in realistic field conditions. The lessons would help develop future technologies, doctrines, and tactics across the Indian Army, making us ready for any adversary and any terrain,” said Lt Gen Zubin A Minwalla, General Officer Commanding, Trishakti Corps.

Exercise Divya Drishti is a key step in the Army’s journey to modernise, Lt Col Rawat said, adding that it shows the Army’s focus on technology and self-reliance, in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision and the decade of transformation initiative.

Meanwhile, another Defence spokesman said that earlier Lieutenant General Abhijeet S Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding Spear Corps, observed Exercise Drone Prahar, an advanced military drill designed to validate the integration of drone technology into tactical operations by infantry and supporting arms.

Executed under realistic operational conditions, the exercise showcased the effective deployment of drones for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), real-time sensor-to-shooter links, and precision targeting throughout the tactical and operational layers of the battlefield.

A primary objective was to enhance command reach and situational awareness for tactical commanders through layered surveillance and support for dynamic decision-making, the spokesman said.

The exercise, held in the northeast region recently, also tested critical enablers for battlefield drone integration including airspace deconfliction, secure communications and coordination protocols across multiple arms and services.

“With a vision to build a technology-enabled Army, the Indian Army continues to lead in adopting niche technologies that boost preparedness and adaptability for future challenges. Exercise Drone Prahar represents a landmark achievement reinforcing the Indian Army’s dedication to innovation, agility, and technological superiority on the modern battlefield,” the spokesman added.

