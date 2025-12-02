AI-powered surveillance to guide crowd and traffic flow at Tiruvannamalai Deepam festival

Chennai, Dec 2 In a first for Tamil Nadu, the State police have turned to Artificial Intelligence (AI) to manage the massive influx of devotees expected for the Karthigai Deepam festival in Tiruvannamalai on December 3.

With lakhs of pilgrims set to converge on the temple town, authorities say the technology-driven approach will help prevent overcrowding and ensure smoother movement across key locations.

The police have engaged IT experts who earlier deployed similar systems at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Their AI solutions have now been integrated with hundreds of CCTV cameras positioned along all arterial roads leading to the Arunachaleswarar Temple, the four mada streets, the 14-km girivalam path, and other crowded junctions.

While last year’s arrangements relied heavily on manually monitored live CCTV feeds, the new AI system will automatically send alerts to the control room when it detects alarming levels of congestion or a potential stampede scenario.

The system assesses crowd density using internationally accepted benchmarks, warning authorities when the density crosses four to five persons per square metre — the level at which movement becomes restricted and safety concerns escalate.

“With this AI-enabled platform, we will know the exact number of people or vehicles present at any location, with around 95 per cent accuracy,” said Assistant Superintendent of Police Dhanush Kumar.

“A density of four people in one square metre is a red flag for us. Special response teams have been posted at multiple locations to act immediately upon receiving alerts.”

Traffic regulation teams will also receive real-time updates on the flow of vehicles, parking availability and movement in and out of the town.

Cameras have been installed at 35 of the 100 parking locations and at 11 major bus stands. To assist devotees, the police have set up numerous help booths at prominent places, including ten hotline phone booths linked directly to the control room. Drone surveillance will also provide continuous aerial monitoring throughout the event.

Inspector-General of Police (North Zone) Asra Garg, DIG (Vellore Range) G. Dharmarajan, Tiruvannamalai SP M. Sudhakar and senior officers reviewed the overall preparedness and emergency response plans on the ground.

The “Deepam 2025” mobile application has been updated with details of medical facilities, ambulance positions, Anna Danam centres and emergency contacts for devotees. Officials said the platform’s real-time data features will help devotees navigate the town more efficiently and access assistance whenever required.

--IANS

aal/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor