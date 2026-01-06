AI to help achieve goals of a 'Developed Rajasthan': CM Sharma

Jaipur, Jan 6 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Tuesday that artificial intelligence (AI) is writing a new code and a new language for humanity in the 21st century.

He emphasised that AI is a crucial component of Rajasthan's development journey and, when used responsibly, can significantly strengthen e-governance, digital inclusion, and citizen-centric service delivery.

The Chief Minister was addressing the inaugural session of the Rajasthan Regional AI Impact Conference 2026, held at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC).

He said that AI is bringing transformative changes in sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, and governance, and will play a key role in achieving the vision of a Developed India and Developed Rajasthan.

He invited entrepreneurs, investors, and youth from across the country to participate in Rajasthan's rapidly growing AI ecosystem.

Referring to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Chief Minister said that India is setting new benchmarks in the field of AI.

"AI is no longer just a technology, but a foundation of national strength, prosperity, policy-making, security, and social development in the 21st century. The newly introduced AI–Machine Learning Policy, 2026, will ensure that AI systems are transparent, unbiased, and privacy-conscious."

This policy will make public service delivery faster, more transparent, and citizen-focused, while improving administrative efficiency, CM Sharma added.

Chief Minister Sharma announced the establishment of an AI Centre of Excellence, simplification of AI-related cybercrime reporting and redressal, and promotion of AI education in schools, ITIs, polytechnics, and colleges.

"Special incentives will be provided to industries, startups, and research institutions working in the AI domain," the Chief Minister said.

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said that in collaboration with industry bodies, new skill development programmes will be launched to promote electronics manufacturing in Rajasthan.

"Under these initiatives, 5,000 youth will be provided specialised training," he added.

He also announced that a data centre will be established in Rajasthan, with the groundwork to begin soon.

The Union Minister highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen railway connectivity in border areas, including Bikaner–Jaisalmer and adjoining regions, to enhance security, development, and connectivity.

Chief Minister Sharma said that Rajasthan Digifest has become a powerful platform connecting startups with investors, students with opportunities, and industries with government support.

"Such events are emerging as global gateways for startups, offering access to funding as well as mentorship from world-class experts."

He noted that discussions across domains such as AI-Machine Learning, FinTech, AgriTech, Augmented Reality-Virtual Reality, and PropTech are opening new avenues for innovation and employment.

The Chief Minister said that Rajasthan has more than 6.5 crore mobile users, with monthly UPI transactions exceeding Rs 81,000 crore.

"To counter the rise in cybercrime, strict action is being taken under Operation Anti-Virus."

He added that policies such as the AVGC-XR Policy, Data Center Policy 2025, Atal Innovation Studios, Startup Launchpad, LEAP Program, and Centre for Advanced Skilling are driving employment and innovation.

"With the expansion of AI, employment opportunities will continue to grow."

Union Minister Vaishnaw while addressing the conference via video conferencing, said that AI will soon become an integral part of everyday life, reaching every person, household, and enterprise.

He said the Union government is committed to making AI inclusive, accessible, and beneficial to all.

He highlighted India's rapid progress in AI technologies and the development of a Common Computing Platform to provide affordable advanced computing resources nationwide.

The Union Minister said that India is now among the top three countries globally in AI development, alongside China and the US.

"India's strong IT industry, robust digital infrastructure, vast talent pool, and innovation-driven ecosystem are positioning the country as a global leader in artificial intelligence."

Union Minister Vaishnaw praised Rajasthan's initiatives under Chief Minister Sharma, particularly AI training programmes for students and youth, and efforts in electronics manufacturing, semiconductor ecosystems, and data centre development.

He expressed confidence that Rajasthan will emerge as a major hub for technological innovation.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Jitin Prasada, said that India's rapid digital growth is a result of the Prime Minister's visionary leadership.

He emphasised that the Union government's priority is the democratisation of technology, ensuring that AI benefits reach villages and the last mile of society, not just large cities.

He also said that digital platforms must clearly identify AI-generated content and announced that India will soon host a Global AI Summit, with participation from international governments, global companies, and technology experts.

India will work with Global South nations to ensure equitable access to AI and advanced technologies.

During the event, the Chief Minister Sharma launched the National AI Literacy Program, Rajasthan AI–Machine Learning Policy 2026, iStart LMS, Rajasthan AVGC-XR Portal, and Rajasthan AI Portal.

Live holographic broadcasts of MoUs signed with Google, IIT Delhi, and National Law University Jodhpur, were showcased, using technology previously demonstrated during the G20 Summit.

Senior officials, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, IT professionals, and a large number of students were present at the conference.

