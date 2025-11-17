AI tools to help rejuvenate Ganga: National Mission D-G

New Delhi, Nov 17 Focusing on AI and new science tools, the 67th Executive Committee (EC) meeting of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) on Monday identified pollution abatement and research as key areas for rejuvenation of the Ganga, an official said.

Director-General Rajeev Kumar Mital led the experts in suggesting research-led river rejuvenation, approving major research projects aimed at strengthening scientific understanding and data-driven planning across the Ganga basin, the official said in a statement.

The proposed initiatives span critical areas — from Monitoring of Key Himalayan Ganga Headstream glaciers, Digital Twin development for the Ganga, and high-resolution SONAR-based riverbed surveys, to managed aquifer recharge via paleochannels and the creation of a historic geospatial river database.

Together, these research interventions mark a significant advancement in NMCG’s strategy to integrate cutting-edge science, AI tools, and real-time hydrological modelling into long-term river basin management, said the statement.

The Executive Committee approved the project on Glaciers and Glacier Melt Runoff Changes and Their Linkage to the Hydro-climatic and Topographic Context in the Upper Ganga Basin for Rs 3.98 crore.

To be implemented by the National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee, the study will examine glacier retreat, changing snow cover, and their impact on melt-runoff in the Upper Ganga Basin, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Gaurav Masaldan (Joint Secretary & Financial Adviser, Department of Water Resources), Nalin Srivastava (Deputy Director General, NMCG), Anup Kumar Srivastava (Executive Director, Technical), S.P. Vashisth (Executive Director, Admin), Brijendra Swaroop (Executive Director, Projects), Bhaskar Dasgupta (Executive Director, Finance), Prabhash Kumar (Project Director, Uttar Pradesh SMCG), Nandini Ghosh (Project Director, West Bengal SPMG), along with senior officers of NMCG and participating states, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The EC approved the ‘Youth for Ganga, Youth for Yamuna’ initiative amounting to Rs 39.37 lakh, aiming to sensitise over 2.5 lakh youth across at least 200 schools in Delhi, NCR, fostering awareness and responsibility towards river conservation.

The programme envisions the formation of River Youth Clubs, encourages positive behavioural changes among youth regarding water usage, and enhances Namami Gange outreach. Appraised by the Indian Institute of Public Administration, the project will be completed in six months.

Through these approvals, the EC has paved the way for improved water management, strengthened monitoring systems, and enhanced scientific capabilities crucial for the rejuvenation of the Ganga.

